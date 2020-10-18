Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of SXT opened at $68.46 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXT. Stephens began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

