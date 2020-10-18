Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $209,009.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,916 shares of company stock worth $16,649,491. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.