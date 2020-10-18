Short Interest in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Grows By 27.6%

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $17.69 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $473.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.03.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.