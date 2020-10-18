Short Interest in Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Expands By 42.5%

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$7.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPEAF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

