Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Decreases By 20.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

HUTMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,845. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

