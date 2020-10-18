Short Interest in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Declines By 38.9%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $49.84. 997,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,282. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,558,000 after buying an additional 2,451,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $154,744,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,363,000 after buying an additional 229,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 1,579,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

