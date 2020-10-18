Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) Declines By 36.6%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNWSD remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

