Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rises By 75.7%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

