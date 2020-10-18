Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 41.1% in September

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 13,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,431. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.24.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

