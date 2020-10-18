Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

SLGN stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

