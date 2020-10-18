Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

