Sologenic (SOLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $151.22 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00006621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $151.22 million and $2.14 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

Sologenic Token Trading

Sologenic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

