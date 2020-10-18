Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $9.18 on Friday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

