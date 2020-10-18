Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BofA Securities currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SONO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.28.

SONO opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 375.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

