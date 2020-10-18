Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up about 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Southern Copper by 15.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 157.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 627,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,118. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

