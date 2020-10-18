SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.36. 1,384,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,462. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

