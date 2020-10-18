SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

PSK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 148,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

