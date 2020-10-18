Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGKF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SAGKF stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.