Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

