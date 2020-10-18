State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

State Street (NYSE:STT) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STT opened at $66.58 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit