State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STT opened at $66.58 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

