Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLY. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Shares of FSLY opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,650 shares in the company, valued at $45,211,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $591,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 205.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 62.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

