Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

