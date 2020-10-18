Streamr DATAcoin Price Hits $0.0764 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, Radar Relay and IDEX. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00268179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01400798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00151514 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay, BitForex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

