Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

PG stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

