Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

FedEx stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,395 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,710 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

