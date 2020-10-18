Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

