SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.