Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $55.00 at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NOVA stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

