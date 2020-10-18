Surevest LLC Acquires 2,802 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

NYSE CL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,619. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.