Surevest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.94. 1,606,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,516. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.