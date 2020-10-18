Surevest LLC Boosts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Surevest LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $695.32. 380,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,960. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $692.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

