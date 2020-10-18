Surevest LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Surevest LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. 8,287,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. 140166 lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

