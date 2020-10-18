Surevest LLC Buys New Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Surevest LLC owned 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. 151,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,476. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ILPT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

