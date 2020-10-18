Surevest LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 152,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ANGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 695,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,620. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

