Surevest LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of COST traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.54. 2,460,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,887. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.