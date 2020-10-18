Surevest LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,674 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 724,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.