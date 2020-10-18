Surevest LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,385,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948,471. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of -612.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

