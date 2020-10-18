Surevest LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 1,015,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

