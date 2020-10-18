Surevest LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up about 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald's by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in McDonald's by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.37. 2,162,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,457. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

