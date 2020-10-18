Surevest LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 110.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,210.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,474. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

