Surevest LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.50. 952,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.58 and its 200-day moving average is $379.24. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

