Surevest LLC Purchases 3,178 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 15.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.