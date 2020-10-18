Surevest LLC Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 720.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

