Surevest LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,414. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

