SVB Leerink Increases Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $44.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.06.

Replimune Group stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

