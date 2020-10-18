Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $370.00 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $530.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.54 and its 200 day moving average is $367.43.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

