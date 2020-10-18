TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 316,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 2.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,904,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,232,785. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

