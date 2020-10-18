TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.95. 869,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.