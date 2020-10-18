TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after buying an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton by 966.0% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after buying an additional 2,713,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.33. 40,455,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,266,766. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,996 shares of company stock worth $87,174,415 in the last 90 days.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.