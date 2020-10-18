TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 53,200 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 1.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twitter by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $317,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Twitter by 70.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 627,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 259,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 12.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,698 shares of company stock worth $2,850,262. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,009,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,410,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

